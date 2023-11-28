Watch: Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The UAE's Public Prosecution shared two possible cases of assault and their legal repercussions
Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
He was accompanied by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and the UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the accompanying delegation began his tour by visiting the tomb of the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who promoted tolerance, coexistence and peace throughout the world, followed by the mosque's halls and sections, where he was briefed by cultural specialists about its mission to spread the values of coexistence, tolerance and acceptance, as promoted by the Founding Father.
While exploring the mosque's Islamic architecture, he also was told about its history and its role in showcasing Islamic culture and reinforcing international cultural dialogue.
At the end of the visit, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque officials offered Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar a copy of the book, entitled, 'Spaces of Light', which it published, as well as another book, 'Houses of Allah', which explains the history of famous mosques, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Watch the video here:
ALSO READ:
The UAE's Public Prosecution shared two possible cases of assault and their legal repercussions
The event will be hosted at Zabeel Park from Dec 2-3
They set up Dubai’s first jewellery shop, which has delivered custom-made jewellery to royals
Floods were reported in many parts of the country in the wake of heavy rains last week, causing damage to vehicles
They emphasise the need for international action to establish a clear path towards achieving regional peace
Wearables will find a lot of use in the healthcare system, especially in clinical trials
Dubai Ruler receives delegation of Emirati experts, researchers and professionals from Dewa's Research and Development Centre
Kicking off at the Museum of the Future, the DFF brings together futurists, foresight practitioners, thought leaders, and experts