Watch: Meet UAE citizen who leads hikers exploring nation's hidden mountains

Hazaa Saeed Al Hebsi

In a world where the call of adventure often leads to distant lands, a 39-year-old local from Ras Al Khaimah, is uncovering the hidden gems of the UAE’s mountainous landscapes. With a passion for hiking that stems from his upbringing in this picturesque environment, Hazaa Saeed Al Hebsi is not only exploring but also inviting others from around the world to join him on thrilling excursions right here in the UAE.

Al Hebsi learned hiking and adventure skills from living between the mountains. He told Khaleej Times: "There are beautiful places in the country that no one knows about." In 2016, he began documenting his experiences through social media, sparking interest and interaction from the public as they discovered the stunning locations he showcased.

Initially starting with a group of 20 people, Al Hebsi's team has now expanded to over 1,000 members from around the globe. He utilises WhatsApp to coordinate trips, sending out invitations to both men and women, with a dedicated group for women comprising 70 members. "Each time I organise a mountain trip, I send the invitation to the group," he explained.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

'Have the right equipment'

Safety is a top priority for Al Hebsi and his team. He emphasises the importance of having the right equipment, stating, "The most important thing in mountain sports is the right shoes." Each participant is encouraged to prepare a bag containing essentials such as food, water, chargers, first aid supplies, and other necessities.

Al Hebsi’s adventures take enthusiasts through breathtaking locations such as Jebel Jais, Mabrah, Wadi Naqab, and other mountain ranges filled with exciting views and thrilling experiences.

Watch a video of him scaling a mountain:

"There are levels for each trip that suit each person's abilities. We start beginners on easy trails before they progress to more challenging ones," he noted. "I have a complete team for first aid. In case someone gets tired and cannot complete the trip, we can handle such situations and know the shortcuts to return safely," he added.

Al Hebsi is not just a hiking enthusiast. He is also a horse riding and flying instructor, as well as a mountain tour guide with a mountain guide license from Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

He attributes his love for adventure and exploration to his upbringing in a mountainous region. "There are places that people travel outside the country to visit, but they don’t know that they exist here," he shared. Addressing the potential dangers associated with outdoor adventures, Al Hebsi stressed the importance of being informed about weather conditions before embarking on any trip. "On some days, we go out and it rains, and the valleys fill up, so we can't return and end up spending the night there," he noted. Adventures at our doorstep The initiative has garnered support from prominent figures, including Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, who praised Hazaa’s efforts and arrangements within the team. "All the groups are free; people do not pay. Arrangements are provided at no cost, with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and his brother Shaikh Omar Al Qasimi offering logistical and financial support," Al Hebsi explained. As more people join him on his expeditions, the spirit of adventure continues to grow within the community, revealing that the UAE has much more to offer than just its urban attractions. With a mission to uncover hidden trails and foster a love for nature, Haza'a Al Hebsi is leading the charge in promoting outdoor adventures in the UAE, proving that sometimes, the greatest adventures are right at our doorstep. ALSO READ: UAE’s Wadi Wurayyah: Inside protected reserve that has country’s only permanent waterfall