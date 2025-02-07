Watch: Inside flydubai's new flight training centre that is set to open soon

The multimillion dollar, 38,000 sq ft centre has six simulator bays with a capacity to offer over 43,000 training hours a year
Dubai carrier flydubai’s new state-of-the-art flight training centre is all ready to commence training of pilots and cabin crew.
In the coming few weeks, the new multimillion-dollar, 38,000 square feet centre will open its doors to offer more than 43,000 training hours a year. The facility boasts of six simulator bays.
On Friday, Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, toured the Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) and Training Facility located at the flydubai campus.
Watch the video here:
The tour included a visit of the briefing rooms, classrooms and high-tech computer-based training rooms as well as the Boeing 737 Full-Flight Simulators (FFS).
“I am pleased to see the flydubai Flight Training centre become a reality today. This is a vital part of flydubai’s growth strategy and reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation, increased operational efficiency and investing in developing its inhouse capabilities to support future plans as well as Dubai’s position as a global hub for aviation,” said Al Maktoum.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
While two simulators have been installed now, two additional simulators are planned before the end of 2026. The carrier also aims at extending its training capabilities to other airlines in the future.
ALSO READ: