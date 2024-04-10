UAE

Watch: Hundreds of UAE residents gather to offer prayers on Eid Al Fitr morning

At 6.20 am, the crack of dawn, residents headed out to their nearest mosques to pray shoulder-to-shoulder on the joyous occasion

by

Shihab

 /

Neeraj Murali
KT Photos: Neeraj Murali, Shihab
Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 8:45 AM

Last updated: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 8:49 AM

On Wednesday, April 10, hundreds of UAE faithful stepped out to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Across seven emirates of the country, at 6.20am, residents headed out at the crack of dawn to their nearest mosques or musallahs to give praise to God and wish other members of the society on the joyous day.


Open-air musallahs are packed with an assembly of the faithful praying shoulder to shoulder, take a look at photos from Dubai and Sharjah below:

ALSO READ:


