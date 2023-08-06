Watch: Heavy rains, hail continue in UAE; flash flood warning issued

Unstable weather conditions are likely to continue, with rains forecast until at least Tuesday, August 8

Al Quoz, Dubai (Photo: KT/Neeraj Murali)

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 5:31 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 9:17 PM

Heavy rains, high winds and hail hit parts of the UAE for the third day straight Sunday, even as the mercury soared to nearly 50°C.

Authorities urged residents to avoid going to areas prone to flash floods, with official videos showing rainwater flowing through valleys.

Icy rains were reported in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Mleiha on the day. Videos posted on social media showed trees swaying dangerously as high-speed winds swept over the country.

Civic bodies worked overtime to clear roads of water and uprooted trees over the weekend. In Dubai alone, municipal workers responded to 85 reports of trees that fell in residential areas and on internal roads and highways.

Signposts and branches fell on cars in some instances. Dubai resident Mohammed Sajjad had pulled over to the side of the road as strong winds and heavy rains lashed Abu Dhabi’s Al Hayar. As he waited, a speed limit signpost fell on his car.

Unstable weather conditions are likely to continue, with rains forecast until at least Tuesday, August 8.

ALSO READ: