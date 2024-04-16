Watch: Heavy rains cause malls in Dubai to flood, water to gush through ceilings

It called on private companies to allow employees to work from home and ensure workers' safety
Have you ever walked in a mall only to hear water splashing at your feet? Some residents had the unique experience of walking in malls where minor flooding has taken place.
Videos across social media have been showing some malls where water has been leaking from ceilings, causing it to accumulate on the floor, 'flooding' the area.
In one such video, that has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp and TikTok, water is gushing down from the ceiling in Mall of the Emirates. A piece of the ceiling even came crashing down. Some stores had pulled down their shutters to contain the damage.
Another video from Deira City Centre showed water drizzling from the ceiling of the building – across multiple locations. The TikTok video shows how the poster walked across the mall only to find more places where water was leaking from the ceilings, leaving the escalators unusable.
Visitors were then seen rushing down the stairs of the mall – where there was more water falling from the ceiling.
Another TikTok video from the same mall shows a pipe bursting inside a store. There, water is seen gushing out with great speed, causing a mini-flood as people quickly backed away from the affected area.
Just outside Sharjah City Centre, a video shows a truck wading through water that is several inches high. Barriers can be seen at the edge of the mall's parking lot – placed in an attempt to stop the water from coming in.
A Majid Al Futtaim statement to Khaleej Times said: "As a result of the inclement weather conditions in the UAE, Mall of the Emirates and City Centres are experiencing disruptions to their regular operations. The safety of our customers, staff and tenants is our foremost priority."
It also added that the malls continue to remain open, and said, "The Malls remain open and we are directing customers away from affected areas. Please follow our social channels for additional updates."
A red alert has been issued across many areas of UAE after weather conditions worsened today, on Tuesday, April 16.
The authority has asked residents to remain 'extremely vigilant' as hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast. The alert has been issued till 6pm, April 17.
