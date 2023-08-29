Watch: Mini tornado hits UAE town as thunder, hailstorm follow

Residents came together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation that works extensively with children from Palestine
A mini tornado — with a diametre of around 12-15 metres — hit Siji town in Fujairah on Tuesday.
According to storm_ae that posted the video on Instagram, the incident happened around 2pm on August 29.
“It lasted for some 15 minutes, accompanied by thunder and hailstorm,” the spokesperson told Khaleej Times.
In the video shared, a massive grey formation is seen rising into the air, as it proceeds to envelop the sky.
Watch the video here:
A tornado is a rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. According to meteorologists, “tornadoes form when warm, humid air collides with cold, dry air. They happen mostly in the afternoon, when the sun has heated the ground and the atmosphere enough to produce thunderstorms.”
Sand tornadoes, also known as 'dust devils', are usually harmless and not uncommon in the UAE.
Back in September last year, a mini tornado was spotted in Al Ain followed by heavy rain and strong winds. Also last year, in September, a mini-tornado occurred in Sharjah. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared a video showing a whirlwind kicking up dust into a funnel-shaped formation in the Madam area.
ALSO READ:
Residents came together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation that works extensively with children from Palestine
'It is a matter of pride for us,' said Sumaiya, representing her school managed by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust
The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Inviting the world to unite in the fight against climate change, the fully immersive program saw the participation of over 7,000 people
The Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two iconic statues
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline
Air India Express will give passengers a chance to avail the discount on bookings made until December 3, 2023