Watch: Dubai, Sharjah Airports welcome Saudi passengers on National Day with Arabic sweets, roses

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 4:00 PM

Dubai and Sharjah Airports welcomed Saudi passengers with Arabic sweets and roses to celebrate their 93rd National Day.

Dubai and Sharjah Airport staff members congratulated them on the special day, signifying the brotherly relations between both countries, and recognising the preference of many Saudi nationals who opt for Dubai and Sharjah Airports as their primary travel hubs.

"Welcoming our Saudi guests, the #DubaiAirports way. We collaborated with @DubaiPoliceHQ, @GDRFADUBAI and @DubaiCustoms to give our #Saudi brothers and sisters an extra special welcome this #SaudiNationalDay," Dubai Airports posted on X, formerly Twitter.

As of the end of August, 2023, Saudi passengers constituted nearly 10 per cent of total passenger traffic at Sharjah Airport, totalling one million and five thousand passengers.

This marked a significant growth of 57.3 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year. These figures reflect the efforts of the Sharjah Airport Authority to deliver exceptional services, employ cutting-edge technologies and expand the airport's capacity.

In commemoration of the occasion, staff members congratulated the passengers, distributed Arabic sweets and extended their greetings. In light of this heartfelt hospitality, travellers expressed their gratitude for this effort, which indicates the genuineness of Emirati culture.

The passengers also praised the top-notch services and bespoke travel experiences offered by the Airport.

ALSO READ: