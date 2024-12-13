Fri, Dec 13, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 12, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Watch: Dubai Ruler's grandson Sheikh Mohammed honoured as 'best cadet' at UK military academy

Sheikh Hamdan also shared a video of the graduation ceremony on social media, highlighting the special moment

Published: Fri 13 Dec 2024, 7:01 PM

Updated: Fri 13 Dec 2024, 7:02 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Friday congratulated his grandson, Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on his recent graduation.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, also expressed his pride in his nephew’s accomplishment.

The Crown Prince shared a video of the graduation ceremony on social media, highlighting the special moment.

Watch the video here:

