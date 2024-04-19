Watch: Dubai resident serves as traffic cop on flooded road after heavy rains

Passengers reaching their final destination without their baggage should contact the airport airline representative or contact their airline call centre, DXB said
Luxury cars had been 'safely' abandoned on roads, people had opened up homes to strangers on the night that the torrential storm struck the country.
Others tried to help fellow residents by offering free rides – the solidarity that the country has displayed in the last few days has taken social media by storm.
In one such video, submitted by a KT reader – a man was seen controlling traffic at a junction in Barsha.
Dressed in all black, the man was seen directing traffic for nearly six hours. The unidentified Good Samaritan reportedly managed to clear up a long tailback, by managing traffic on wet roads.
Watch the video below:
However, it is not just individuals that have stepped up in times of need. Restaurants in country have also showcased their solidarity with all those in need.
Cafes and eateries across the UAE have put out a notice asking all those who need a meal, to stop by and get one – for no cost at all.
Six eateries have offered to help by offering free meals, these eating joints are located across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
