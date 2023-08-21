Watch: Dubai resident meets Bollywood star at film premiere, fulfils lifelong dream in emotional encounter

Until January 31, 2024, brands and stores are rolling out amazing deals and exclusive discounts as part of the Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season
Dubai resident Zahra was in for a surprise when her daughter, Rahma Talwar, took her to a special screening of Gadar 2 held at Al Ghurair Centre. Little did she know, that her "teenage dream" of meeting Bollywood star Sunny Deol would be coming true that evening.
While speaking to Khaleej Times, Talwar, a content creator, said that her mother was not expecting to meet Deol, someone she has been a fan of since decades. "I have heard stories of her sticking his posters inside her cupboard because her dad was strict," Talwar said.
"Initially, security guards told us to go inside the cinema hall. She was so upset with the thought that she may not be able to meet him," she said.
However, to Zahra's delight, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel walked into the theatre during the movie. "He was so down to earth," Rahma said.
"Jumping up and down in joy", Zahra was elated to see and meet Sunny Deol. She then spoke to him in Punjabi, telling him that she is a huge fan of his father, Dharmendra (a veteran star), and him. Deol then hugged her, acknowledging her love and support for him and his family.
"She blushed for the rest of the movie," Rahma said.
In a video that the content creator uploaded on Instagram, her mother can be seen crying while watching the Bollywood movie.
Instagram users have been showering their love for the single mother in the reel, which has now crossed 11,000 views. "This is why I pay for internet," an enthusiastic commenter said.
Watch the endearing video below:
