Watch: Dubai Police catch motorists making illegal turns on roads

Dubai Police has put out a reminder for motorists about the penalties that come along with making illegal turns in non-designated areas or in an incorrect manner.
In a video released on X, formerly Twitter, the authority showed how smart traffic systems monitor motorist's violations while making such turns.
The act may result in obstruction of traffic, as well as endangering the lives of pedestrians nearby.
The authority warned motorists of the hefty penalty issued for violating the law. Offenders will be subjected to a fine of Dh500 and 4 black points.
According to Dubai Police, 29,463 violations have taken place in the last 10 months, with six people injured overall in such incidents.
