Watch: Dubai motorists fined for using hard shoulder to overtake

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 2:39 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 2:43 PM

Dubai Police fined a group of motorists for overtaking using the hard shoulder of the road, the authority revealed in a video on Sunday.

The violation leads to a penalty of six black points and a fine of Dh1,000.

In the video shared on X, two separate incidents of the misdemeanour have been displayed. In the first, a motorcycle owner is seen overtaking using the hard shoulder, while in the second, a pick-up truck driver is seen doing the same.

