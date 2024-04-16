Watch: Dubai billionaire takes metro to go to office during heavy rains

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:05 PM

Authorities in Dubai on Tuesday encouraged residents to work from home amidst heavy downpours. But they advised people to use Dubai Metro if they have to go to the office.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also encouraged people to use the metro and avoid personal vehicles due to water ponds and flooding in different parts of the emirate. Dubai Airports also asked passengers to use Dubai Metro to reach Dubai International (DXB).

Many Dubai residents heeded the authorities’ call to use the Dubai Metro on Tuesday. One of them was Dubai-based billionaire, Danube Group’s founder, and chairman, Rizwan Sajan.

“I came by the metro and I strongly recommend anybody who wishes to come to the office to take metro because it’s much easier and faster,” Sajan said in a message on his Instagram account.

“When you have the will, you will always find a way to make it happen. I went to the office by metro due to heavy rain,” said the billionaire.

The video had garnered more than 5,700 likes in the just few hours after it was published on Instagram.

Danube Group’s real estate subsidiary Danube Properties last year launched over Dh10 billion ($2.7 billion) worth of projects in Dubai alone.

The founder of Danube Group is also popularly known as “Dubai’s 1% Man” for being the first developer to launch a one per cent payment plan for property buyers in Dubai.

He is also a well-known social media influencer with more than 550,000 followers on Instagram.

