Watch: 'Dubai 1' royal car, 'extremely rare' vehicles all set for December 1 auction

Petrolheads and car enthusiasts made a beeline to the Emirates Golf Club on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the attractive classic cars up for grabs at the second RM Sotheby’s auction in Dubai. A “rare” supercar worth Dh44 million, a “perfect” emerald necklace and a “signature” handbag are among the items that will be auctioned off at the closed event on Sunday. The items are available for a public preview until 3pm on Sunday.

The auction, which will take place on Sunday evening, will see people from all over the world put in their bids on a variety of cars, watches, jewellery and handbags. “They can either phone in with their bids, enter it on the internet or come here in person,” said Peter Haynes, Marketing & Communications Director for EMEA at Sotheby's. “We are expecting about 400 people and the auction is quite exciting to watch unfold,” he added.

Take a look at eight of the rare items that will be up for grabs:

1. The Pagani Zonda A bespoke 2014 Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roadster

The Pagani Zonda A bespoke 2014 Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roadster - Photos: Shihab

A bespoke 2014 Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roadster, which is estimated to sell for over Dh44 million, is the ‘cover car’ for the auction. “It is extremely rare for a Pagani Zonda to come for an auction,” said Peter Wallman, Chairman, UK & EMEA at RM Sotheby’s. “The fact that it has been sent to Dubai to sell should send the message that we feel very excited about the possibility in this market,” he noted.

2. The Royal Car

A 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG V12

One of the cars at the auction—a bespoke 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG V12—was an official state vehicle owned by the Dubai royal family until 2023. Once wearing the highly coveted ‘Dubai 1’ registration, this model was never available to the public and represents a rare opportunity for collectors.

3. Aston Martin

A 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé

A 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé, one of only 150 examples of Aston Martin’s ultimate Valkyrie road-legal hypercar, is another car under the spotlight at this auction. Expected to fetch almost Dh1 million, the vehicle has an exterior finished in Lunar White with a gloss carbon roof featuring a red graphic strake.

4. Ferraris

Several Ferraris are going under the hammer this year, many of them without a reserve price. “These are great cars for first-time collectors,” said Haynes. “The estimated value starts from about USD $40,000 and we are expecting a lot of interest in these," he added.

5. Rolls Royce

A 1964 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III 'Flying Spur' Sports Saloon

A 1964 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III 'Flying Spur' Sports Saloon is also going under the hammer and it is expected to sell for over Dh1 million. One of just 17 left-hand-drive examples of its kind completed by Rolls-Royce’s coachbuilder, H.J. Mulliner, Park Ward Limited, the car was restored in 2010 and has already received a lot of interest.

6. 1970 Ferrari Dino A 1970 Ferrari Dino For Wallman, the Ferrari Dino is a personal favourite of the lot. "I have always loved the car and this one is a beautiful example," he said. "It is one of the prettiest cars ever built." One of just 506 examples of the Dino 246 GT 'M-Series' ever made over a short production run, the vehicle is expected to bring in approximately Dh1.5 million. 7. Hermès rare handbag Rare Hermès handbag A Hermès Himalaya Birkin 35cm, made from Niloticus crocodile skin will also be available for sale at the auction. Complete with palladium hardware, the bag is expected to fetch roughly Dh70,000. One of the rarest handbags in the world, the white and grey gradient on the bag is especially sought after, according to Claire Marie, Luxury Handbag and Accessories Specialist. "It is a very signature piece," she said. 8. Statement necklace Statement necklace A statement diamond and emerald necklace with a unique pendant will also be going under the hammer for an asking price of roughly Dh6.5 million. "It comes complete with a white gold screwdriver with emeralds encrusted in it," said Paul Redmayne, Senior Vice President of Luxury Sales. "The pendant can be detached for the necklace to be worn on its own. The green colour of the emerald is neither too light nor too dark. It is just perfect."