Watch: Distracted UAE driver smashes into taxi; crash nearly hits 3 pedestrians

Not giving priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing carries a fine of Dh500 and six black points

by

Web Desk
Screengrab: X/Abu Dhabi Police
Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 7:06 PM

Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 7:07 PM

A traffic accident was caught on the Abu Dhabi Police's road cameras, caused by a distracted driver who failed to spot a stationary taxi at a pedestrian crossing.

In the 25-second clip that the police shared on Friday, a mini van fails to spot the taxi that had stopped for pedestrians to cross.


The mini van tries to take evasive action at the last moment but slams into the taxi, which had indicated the stop earlier by turning the hazard lights on. The three pedestrians have a lucky escape after they spot the mini van ramming into the taxi.

Watch the video below:


The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrol urged drivers to pay attention at pedestrian crossings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority said that pedestrian safety is the joint responsibility of the pedestrians themselves and the drivers on the roads.

It also urged motorists to give priority to pedestrians in places designated for their crossing and attention to pedestrian crossing movement.

The authority said that not giving priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing carries a fine of Dh500 and six black points.

More news from UAE