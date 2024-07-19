E-Paper

Watch: Distracted UAE driver smashes into SUV in shocking accident

Jumping a red light is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and a 30-day vehicle confiscation

by

Web Desk
Screengrabs: X/ Abu Dhabi Police
Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 4:48 PM

A major traffic accident was caught on the Abu Dhabi Police's road cameras, caused by a distracted driver who jumped the red light and didn't stop at an intersection.

In the 31-second clip that the police shared on Friday, a black SUV is seen ignoring then traffic light as he continued driving past the intersection.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The black SUV, seemingly distracted, is unable to see the white SUV coming from the other direction. Unable to avoid a collision, the black SUV got hit by the white SUV driving through the right lane. The collision was strong enough that the driver lost control, causing his vehicle to spin twice before coming into a halt.


The front part of the car is wrecked after being smashed by the other vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Jumping a red light is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and a 30-day vehicle confiscation. In Abu Dhabi, motorists have to pay a Dh50,000 to release their vehicles. Failure to pay the fine within three months will result in its auctioning.

Authorities also stated that the fine for distracted, reckless driving is Dh800 and 4 traffic points.

Motorists were reminded to always pay attention to the traffic light while stopping at an intersection. Drivers were urged not to use their phones will driving. Motorists were advised not to get distracted and to maintain focus while driving, ensuring full concentration to be alert on the traffic signals. Neglecting attention in such situations could lead to traffic accidents, often resulting in fatalities and severe injuries.

Majority of road accidents in the UAE are caused by traffic violations — with deaths up by 3 per cent due to motorists' 'misbehaviour', according to a recent report.

The recently uploaded ‘open data’ on road safety statistics for 2023 by the Ministry of Interior (MOI) showed that there were 352 road fatalities across the country in 2023.

