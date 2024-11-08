Watch: Distracted UAE driver causes 7-vehicle crash; police warn of Dh800 fine

Photo: Screengrab from Abu Dhabi Police video / X

A distracted driver in Abu Dhabi caused a horrific collision that involved at least seven vehicles stuck in traffic, a police video showed on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi Police reiterated a warning to motorists: Avoid all kinds of distractions when driving.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a 33-second video the police shared on Friday, a white van is seen smashing into a queue of vehicles — as if the driver didn't see the traffic congestion.

While all other vehicles on the lane slowed to a halt, the van maintained its speed and kept moving as it approached the traffic jam. Failing to hit the brakes, the driver then crashed the van into a sedan and then an SUV, which then struck other vehicles on the queue.

At least seven vehicles were caught in the pile-up, including a delivery motorcycle on the side of the road.

Here's the video:

The accident highlighted the dangers of using mobile phones — whether browsing social media, making calls, or taking pictures — while driving, the Abu Dhabi Police said. All other distractions may lead to serious accidents, they added.