Watch: Deserts drenched as rain lashes parts of UAE, authority issues advisory

Photo: Storm_centre/Twitter

Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 5:30 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 10:18 PM

As forecasted earlier during the day, rains have hit parts of the country on Sunday, as unstable weather continues across the region.

The emirates of Sharjah and Dubai witnessed a pouring sight, as rains hit desert regions and the north and south of Dubai.

Storm Centre took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share stunning visuals of rains lashing across the country.

Motorists in Madam Al-Badayer Road in Sharjah's central region experienced the downpour, as the National Center of Meteorology expected rains in the area around 4pm.

The NCM forecasted rain in Dubai's southern Margham region around 4.11pm. A dampened sight welcomed drivers as rains hit the dunes.

Authorities have called on drivers to be careful of the rain, and to adhere to the changing speed shown on electronic signs.

The lowest temperature recorded today was 23.7°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 6.15am and Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 1.15am UAE local time, as reported by the NCM.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 46.5°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3pm UAE local time.

Based on NCM's forecast, rains might take place tomorrow. As forecasted by NCM, Monday will see fair to partly cloudy weather, with the probability of convective clouds formation.

ALSO READ: