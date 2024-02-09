Watch: Children sit on moving car roofs, hang out of windows; Dubai Police issue warning

Photos: Supplied

Fri 9 Feb 2024, 1:36 PM

Dubai Police have again warned motorists that dangerous practices like sticking out one’s head or exposing any part of body out the window; standing out of the sunroof, and sitting on the roof while a vehicle is moving, will incur a fine, black points, with the vehicle being impounded for for a certain period.

The authority shared a video on Friday which showed children sitting on moving car roofs as well as hanging out of windows.

Dubai Police revealed that five injuries were recorded last year resulting from individuals falling from moving vehicles. A total of 1,183 violations were registered and 707 vehicles were impounded after drivers were caught driving “in a manner endangering their own lives and the lives of others.”

The authority said that drivers will be fined Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and the vehicle can be impounded for 60 days. On top of that, the owner must shell out another Dh50,000 to get the impounded vehicle release.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that many road accidents are preventable “if only motorists, passengers and pedestrians will comply with traffic laws and regulations.”

Watch the video below:

Dubai Police said they will strictly follow the law to prevent all types of violations to ensure the safety of all road users. They also appealed to the public to report any road safety violations through the "Police Eye" service in the Dubai Police app or by contacting the "We Are All Police" service at 901.

