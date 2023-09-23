Watch: Burj Khalifa shimmers in green to celebrate Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 10:04 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 10:59 PM

As Saudi Arabia celebrates its 93rd National Day, UAE, its brotherly nation has also taken part in the country's celebrations.

The iconic Burk Khalifa lit up in green as it celebrated Saudi's National day today.

In a video posted on Instagram, the flag is seen displayed across the building as the national anthem plays in the background.

Burj Khalifa and Emaar went on to wish the country on this prosperous occasion on the social platform.

"May this day be filled with unity, pride and celebrations of your rich heritage. Wishing the people of Saudi Arabia continued prosperity and success. Happy National Day!"

Earlier today, UAE leaders congratulated Saudi Arabia, with the UAE President even posting a heartwarming reel showcasing the two countries' brotherhood.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai also took to X to post his congratulations.

In the message, the UAE royal said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, its King, and its Crown Prince on the occasion of the Saudi National Day."

Sheikh Mohammed added: "We pray for their goodness, security, and glory. We also pray for the brotherhood and love between the two brotherly peoples. May you have a happy new year. May your people be well and may your flag fly high."

