Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with Pakistan flag on National Day

The iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with the Pakistan flag on the occasion of the country's National Day on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Pakistani missions in the UAE held events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to commemorate the day and they was attended by a large number of community members, media persons and officials.
Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted the significance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE and underscored the important role played by Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of the UAE.
He mentioned that Pakistanis residing in the UAE have made a huge contribution to Pakistan's economy in overcoming economic challenges.
