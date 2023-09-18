Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Sultan AlNeyadi's homecoming

It was a scene straight out of an action-packed rescue movie except that it was real
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hailed the return of Sultan AlNeyadi as a moment of tremendous national pride. The President was joined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to witness the triumphant homecoming of the UAE astronaut.
In a display of national pride and jubilation, the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, lit up, showcasing AlNeyadi in his space suit and celebrating the triumphant return of the 'Sultan of Space.' Watch the video below:
Last evening, buildings all over Abu Dhabi lit up with messages and photos welcoming the Emirati astronaut back to his home country. A video shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office shows the Mubadala Tower, the Adnoc building ,Khalifa University's campus entrance and Marina Mall's observation tower signalling the UAE astronaut's 'homecoming'.
To mark the homecoming, a large reception ceremony was held at the new Abu Dhabi Airport terminal, celebrating Sultan AlNeyadi's accomplishments and his return to the UAE.
The ceremony was attended by school children dressed in astronaut flight suits, government employees, and members of the public. Sultan was greeted by a performance of the traditional Al Ayyala dance and the audience waving UAE flags and applauding, demonstrating the depth of pride and celebration felt by the people of the nation.
The welcome reception was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Crown Princes, other royals and ministers.
ALSO READ:
It was a scene straight out of an action-packed rescue movie except that it was real
The market with all the modern amenities has used traditional architectural designs and building materials
The blaze was successfully contained and the residential building was evacuated
The man's condition 'progressively deteriorated', despite the best efforts of the UAE's medical team, says MoHAP
Payment platform Visa lists 10 tips that can help people stay safe when shopping online
From cancelling visas to getting death certificates, here is a guide to be followed in the case of an individual's death — be it citizens, expats or visitors
Here's a guide to timings and the participating malls and brands, as well as a chance to win big in a raffle draw
Strict rules are in place for two-wheeler users in Dubai, and speeding can get one fined up to Dh300