Watch: Ajman Ruler performs Salat al Istisqaa today, prays for rains

As UAE residents and citizens stepped out to their nearest mosques to attend the special prayers for rain held today at 11am, UAE royals too performed the rain prayer.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, performed the Salat Al Istisqa, this morning at Haji Mihail Al Kaabi Mosque in Masfout City.

This was in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who established the prayer to seek rain, and in response to the call of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold the prayer in all mosques across the country.

Along with him, several sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents of Arab and Islamic communities performed the prayer.

Watch the video below: In his sermon, Sheikh Juma Saeed Al Kaabi, Imam and preacher for the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Ajman, who led the prayer, highlighted the significance of water. He emphasised that water is the source of life for all things, the origin of all living beings, and a blessing from God that we are commanded to conserve and be grateful for. He warned against neglecting its value, wasting it, or misusing it. The Imam and worshippers raised their hands in supplication to Allah, praying for rain as a mercy for all beings, for it to be a beneficial and nourishing rain that revives the land without harm.

