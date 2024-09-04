E-Paper

Watch: Abu Dhabi observatory captures asteroid in UAE skies before it collided with Earth

The one-meter asteroid was expected to land near Luzon island in Philippines, according to the European Space Agency

by

Web Desk
Photos: X/@AstronomyCenter
Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:31 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:44 PM

The Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi captured the asteroid 2024 RW1 as it passed UAE skies — just an hour before it collided with Earth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The images were captured by observer Mohammed Awda between 15:40 and 15:50 GMT, the Astronomy Centre tweeted.

The one-meter asteroid landed near Luzon Island in Philippines, according to several social media accounts. It was expected to land at 16.39 UTC (8.39pm UAE time), according to the European Space Agency.

The International Meteor Organisation said 2024 RW1 (earlier referred to as CAQTDL2) will have no real impact and cause no damage either.

The ESA said the celestial body is expected to burn up upon atmospheric entry creating a fireball. Its visibility is likely to be severely limited due to Typhoon Yagi and the ongoing Southwest Monsoon.

The asteroid's trajectory as it will collide with Earth is shown in the map:

Photo: X/@OdehAstronomy
ALSO READ:

