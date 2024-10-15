Watch: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits Saadiyat Cultural District; project to be completed by 2025 end

Zayed National Museum's design, shaped to resemble falcon feathers, was completed, while interior designs are in the final stages of completion
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince reviewed the latest developments at Saadiyat Cultural District which is set to be completed by the end of 2025.
The district is being built with the aim of preserving the UAE's national heritage as the country focuses on implementing initiatives that further enhance the protection of the Emirates' history. The district achieved 83 per cent completion by September 2024.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was briefed on the progress of the district which is in its final stages of construction of major museums and cultural institutions.
The royal toured the sites of the Zayed National Museum, the Natural History Museum – Abu Dhabi, and the digital arts museum teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.
The Ruler also visited the central atrium that has been designed to reflect the architectural beauty of the premises. He was also briefed on the museum’s galleries that narrate the rich history of the UAE.
Sheikh Khaled met engineering teams and UAE national talents working on the district’s cultural projects and was briefed on the advanced engineering methods used, particularly in the Natural History Museum, where visitors will embark on a 13.8-billion-year journey through the history of the universe and humanity.
Additionally, the leader also reviewed the progress of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, a 17,000-square-metre facility where art meets technology. The immersive digital arts space will stimulate creativity through constantly evolving installations inspired by environmental phenomena. The Ruler also toured the exterior structure, designed to host cutting-edge digital experiences, and viewed key areas inside where installations are being prepared for visitors.
