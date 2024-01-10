Watch: 4 Emirati children clean up Dubai streets after marathon, honoured

This is not the first time that delivery riders have heroically saved the day on Dubai’s roads
Most of us have that special love for our city, the place where we belong, the place where we live. It is a special bond and one that we are proud of. And four Emirati children from Dubai displayed that in ample measure on Sunday.
The city hosted another edition of the prestigious Dubai Marathon and soon after Addisu Gobena and Tigist Ketema claimed the elite titles on Ethiopia's Christmas Day, these four children got to work to clean up to bring the city back to its spick and span self.
And their work didn't go unnoticed with the Dubai Municipality honouring the four children on Wednesday.
Mohammed Thani Al Shafar, Ghubash Marwan bin Ghubash, Rashid Saeed Al Marri and Khalifa Saeed Al Marri were honoured by Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, had posted a story on Instagram where the kids are seen tidying up a street and the Crown Prince praised them and thanked them for their efforts.
