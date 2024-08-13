'Wasted 2 years of my life': More UAE expats accuse Canada immigration firm of 'fraud'

The leaders dispatched cables of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait
Several UAE residents have come forward with complaints after a recent report highlighted the ordeal of a Sharjah couple who camped out in a Dubai immigration firm’s office for four days after they refused to keep their word.
Khaleej Times has been inundated with similar complaints from clients alleging fraud and unfulfilled promises by the company, located in Al Rigga, Deira.
Several individuals from various countries have come forward, sharing accounts of how their immigration dreams were shattered after paying substantial sums of money to the firm. Many have requested anonymity due to ongoing legal proceedings and fear of retaliation.
On Sunday, Khaleej Times reported how RB and his wife SB camped out in the firm's fifth-floor office in Plaza Building after the company allegedly failed to secure their permanent residency in Canada, despite CAD40,000 (approximately Dh106,958) in upfront payments over three years.
An Indian woman in Abu Dhabi said she resorted to similar measures during Ramadan this year after her requests for a refund were met with silence. “I rolled up my prayer mat and drove down from the capital, spending the entire day in their office, offering my prayers there. I stayed almost until it was time to break my fast, hoping they would respond,” she recounted.
Mudassir Ahmed, an Indian national, recounted how he paid the company Dh40,000 in two instalments, beginning his process in early 2020 with the promise of employment in Canada within a year. “Unfortunately, that never materialised,” he said. Mudassir has considered legal action but remains hesitant after a criminal lawyer in Dubai demanded $500 merely to send a legal notice.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Christofer Pereira from Doha, Qatar said he paid Dh65,000 to the company and filed for a refund in February 2024. Although the owner promised to refund the money by May, only Dh10,450 was returned. “The next payment never happened. We are suffering from false promises,” Pereira said. "I am weighing legal action."
Similar stories have emerged from around the UAE, Asif Baig, a resident, shared his plight. He paid Dh60,000 and was promised a refund in six instalments starting from May 2024. However, none of these payments were made. Asif has now filed a legal suit with Dubai courts. A Pakistani couple who paid Dh40,000 has also moved to court.
ARM from Karachi, Pakistan, expressed alarm as he is currently in the process of an immigration programme with the company. After paying CAD20,000 in January 2024, ARM has requested a withdrawal and refund. “I know more than three families who are halfway through this program and are now left in limbo,” ARM said.
Hassan Iqbal, another victim, accused the company of issuing fake documents to give clients false hope. “They wasted two years of my life, shattering my dream to settle abroad with my family. Now I’ve lost the ability to do so according to the requirements of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC),” he stated.
The firm’s practices have drawn concern from others, including Siraj Patel, Narinder Singh, and Afsar Agha, who paid Dh57,000 and is still awaiting a refund.
As more clients come forward, the list of complaints continues to grow. Legal actions are being pursued by many, with the hope that they will recover their hard-earned money.
ALSO READ:
The leaders dispatched cables of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
This celestial event, expected in less than a month, signals the transition from the peak of heat to more temperate days ahead
Some students spend over Dh500,000 only in tuition fees for a three-year programme
At times, residents may buy fruits, vegetables and other fresh food items from pick-up vehicles that are meant to transport them
An electric link will be sent to beneficiaries to activate their health insurance and link it to their Emirates ID
As per the new provisions, the penalties will multiply based on the number of workers fictitiously employed
Typically found along the coasts of Europe and the Mediterranean Sea, the Mediterranean Gull is considered a vagrant species in the UAE