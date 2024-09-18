E-Paper

Want to join UAE's ground forces? MoD announces openings for national cadres

The Ministry of Defence has outlined the eligibility criteria for interested candidates

by

Web Desk
Photo: WAM file
Photo: WAM file

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:02 PM

The Ministry of Defence has announced a recruitment campaign to attract national cadres to join the country's ground forces.

Following are the eligibility criteria as announced by the MoD in a social media post.


Following are the eligibility criteria as announced by the MoD in a social media post.

  • He must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates.
  • He must be medically fit for second degree for combat professions and third degree for administrative professions.
  • The age must not be less than 18 and not more than 34 years for the new recruit, and not more than 39 years for return to service
  • His cultural level should not be less than the sixth grade.
  • He must be of good conduct.

The MoD has also posted these contact numbers — 050 1069202 - 02 5040133 — for seeking further information.

Web Desk

