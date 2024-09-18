Want to join UAE's ground forces? MoD announces openings for national cadres

Photo: WAM file

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:02 PM

The Ministry of Defence has announced a recruitment campaign to attract national cadres to join the country's ground forces.

Following are the eligibility criteria as announced by the MoD in a social media post.

He must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates.

He must be medically fit for second degree for combat professions and third degree for administrative professions.

The age must not be less than 18 and not more than 34 years for the new recruit, and not more than 39 years for return to service