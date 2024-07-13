E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Walking as workout? UAE doctors clarify hitting step count not enough

Medics say that the activity is a great addition to a workout plan but cannot be the sole form of movement to ensure a well-rounded fitness regimen

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 8:40 PM

Do you call it a day after hitting 10,000 steps? Or, do you know someone who considers walking as a form of exercise?

Doctors have said the activity is a great addition to an overall workout plan but cannot be the sole form of movement to ensure a well-rounded fitness regimen. It is also generally not classified as a sport.


Dr Mohammed Metwally, consultant Orthopaedic Surgery at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Al Qusais, told Khaleej Times a sport typically involves a higher level of physical exertion, competitive elements, and specific rules.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


He said: “Walking is an excellent low-impact exercise that can be done at varying intensities and is accessible to most people. There are also certain types of walking that offer more significant health benefits, such as brisk walking, interval walking, hill walking, and Nordic walking.

"While walking provides numerous health benefits and can contribute significantly to overall fitness, it is often beneficial to combine it with other forms of exercise," he strongly advised.

Dr Mohammed Metwally
Dr Mohammed Metwally

“A combination of strength training, flexibility exercises, and high-intensity interval training will create a well-rounded fitness regimen,” he added.

Is it a sport?

Dr Matilde Valade, osteopath at Wellth, provided a perspective on whether regular walking can be considered a sport. She noted: "Sport is defined by several key characteristics, including physical activity, rules and regulations, competitive nature, and an organised structure.”

“If regular walking exercise follows these rules, then we can say that it is considered a sport, she added, underlining: “Walking is a form of exercise that offers a wide range of health benefits similar to higher-intensity activities."

Similar benefits to running

“Studies have shown that walking with moderate intensity offers similar benefits as higher intensity running. Hence, walking can be considered just as effective as other forms of exercise,” she continued.

Dr Matilde Valade
Dr Matilde Valade

Dr Valade also highlighted several specific types of walking that offer significantly higher health benefits such brisk walking, power walking, race-walking, Nordic walking, hill walking, interval walking, treadmill walking, and walking with weights.

She underscored: "For a well-rounded fitness routine, it is suggested to combine regular walking with other forms of exercises.”

A balanced routine should include cardio activities like walking, running, and swimming; strength training with resistance bands or bodyweight exercises; flexibility exercises such as yoga and stretching; and balance and coordination exercises.

Benefits of walking

However, walking is still a beneficial activity. Dr Metwally listed the benefits of the exercise.

  • Improves heart and lung function; reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke; and helps manage blood pressure.
  • Walking helps burn calories for weight control.
  • Strengthens bones and muscles, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and joint issues.
  • Can reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression, enhancing mood and overall mental well-being.
  • Helps regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
  • Improves flexibility, balance, and coordination, reducing the risk of falls, especially in older adults.

ALSO READ:

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

More news from UAE