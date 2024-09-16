Visiting UAE? Travel insurance policies don’t cover pre-existing medical conditions

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Travel insurance policies do not cover pre-existing medical conditions of tourists arriving in the UAE, industry executives have reiterated. They, therefore, advise tourists to go for specialised health insurance policy with coverage for their specific health issues.

“Pre-existing conditions are not included under travel insurance policies. Tourists will need to have those conditions covered under their health insurance, which can only be purchased in their home country at this time,” said Faisal Abbas, vice president of employee benefit (EB) and general insurance at Continental Group.

He said travel insurance policies here only cover emergency medical expenses, usually starting from Dh200,000.

Faisal Abbas

“Pre-existing conditions are universally excluded from coverage in all standard inbound travel insurance policies. This blanket exclusion means that any medical issues known prior to the issuance of the travel insurance policy will not be covered,” said Avinash Babur, CEO of Insurancemarket.ae.

Millions of tourists from different parts of the world visit the UAE every year, spending billions of dollars. The UAE has risen from 13th to 6th globally on the list of top earners from international tourism, registering $51.9 billion in international tourism receipts, according to UN Tourism’s May 2024 World Tourism Barometer.

Specialised policies

Babur added that tourists with pre-existing conditions have limited options since standard travel insurance policies do not cover these conditions. “They may need to seek specialised health insurance that includes coverage for their specific health issues. Such policies typically must be arranged either through international health insurance providers or specialised plans from their home country that include international coverage,” he added.

Avinash Babur

The cost for these specialised policies can be significantly higher, varying widely based on the severity and nature of the pre-existing condition, as well as the overall coverage limits of the policy. Tourists should consult with insurance providers in their home country to ensure that the coverage meets their specific needs.

Faisal Abbas suggested that the best option is to ensure that their health insurance from their home country covers pre-existing conditions. “It's important to check in advance that the policy extends to elective treatments and pre-existing conditions in the UAE. This information is generally found under the ‘area of cover’ and ‘pre-existing’ clauses in the health insurance policy.”

Minimum cost

For inbound UAE tourists, travel insurance premiums vary based on the duration of their stay. According to Insurancemarket, premiums start at Dh45 and can go up to Dh200 for trips up to a month. For longer stays, exceeding a month, the premiums start at Dh80 and can reach up to Dh300. These rates reflect a range of coverage options, from basic to more comprehensive plans.

As per Continental Group, basic travel insurance starts as low as Dh50 for single-entry and 30-day coverage for inbound tourists. For multiple entries over 180 days, the cost typically ranges between Dh150 and Dh200, depending on the coverage level and insurer.

According to Unitrust Insurance, generally, it falls in the range of Dh48 for 30 days and Dh100 for 90 days. The cost of travel insurance is 3 to 4 times higher if the tourist is aged above 70 years.

Growing demand

Avinash Babur said demand for inbound travel insurance is indeed growing with a 10 per cent increase observed between the first and second quarters of 2024. “This rise is partly attributable to the seasonal influx of tourists during the UAE’s summer months, reflecting both the region’s appeal as a travel destination and the increasing awareness among tourists of the importance of travel insurance,” he added.