Visit Dubai and stay longer: How multiple visa options are making it easier for tourists to come back for more

Photo: KT file

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 3:44 PM

Dubai ensures a seamless entry process for visitors through its comprehensive range of visa options designed to accommodate diverse traveller preferences and requirements, a top official has said.

“Beyond the conventional drivers of visitation, which encompass leisure and business travellers, Dubai is strategically directing its efforts towards harnessing additional avenues for growth,” Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), told Khaleej Times in an interview. “These efforts are facilitated by a series of reforms and regulatory enablers that have effectively eased barriers to entry and paved the way for sustained and long-term engagement with the city.”

Photo: AFP file

These include:

Golden Visa: Long-term residency of up to 10 years granted to talented expatriates and investors.

5-year multi-entry visa: In addition to welcoming tourists on multiple visits, the visa in Dubai is also for employees of multinational companies. It simplifies visa application procedures and helps extend the duration of stay of international visitors. It’s also beneficial to employees of foreign-owned firms as it enables them to participate in events, conferences, training courses, exhibitions and similar activities hosted in Dubai by these companies.

Virtual working: One-year virtual working programme lets expatriates live in Dubai as they work remotely from here for employers based outside the UAE.

Retire in Dubai: To avail of the 5-year, renewable visa, eligible applicants must be retired, above 55 years old and meet certain financial criteria.

Kazim said: “Dubai's extensive visa offering underscores its firm commitment to reinforcing its position as a leading hub for business, investment, and tourism. Furthermore, these initiatives underscore Dubai's role as an international icon of multiculturalism and a global liveability hub.”

Only-in-Dubai experiences

Khaleej Times posed a series of questions to the top official as city welcomed a record 8.55 million international visitors from January to June 2023, marking the industry’s best ever first half performance.

The Dubai tourism body’s CEO listed the experiences that visitors will find only here.

Photo: KT file

“From global landmarks to impressive architectural marvels, traditional souks, and desert safaris, Dubai's offerings have grown in line with its ambitious tourism strategy, creating an unparalleled destination that appeals to various international travellers. Notable among these only-in-Dubai experiences are the Burj Khalifa, the Museum of the Future, The Palm Jumeirah, the Dubai Frame, Deep Dive Dubai, Miracle Garden, and Dubai Fitness Challenge, among others.”

Tourists keep coming back to Dubai to find new experiences and iconic attractions, he added.

Photo: AFP file

“A symbol of innovation, the Museum of the Future stands as a remarkable architectural masterpiece, reflecting Dubai's forward-looking ethos while the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library reflects the city's unwavering dedication to knowledge and culture.”

Deep Dive Dubai, the world's deepest swimming pool, and the hospitality landmark Atlantis The Royal, contribute to the diverse array of attractions, he added.

Photo: AFP file

Food from around the world

According to the DCTCM’s CEO, a lot of focus has gone into positioning Dubai as a global gastronomic hub, offering both residents and visitors a world of culinary experiences.

“Dubai's culinary scene received a significant boost with the launch of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai in June 2022. In this year's second edition, the guide showcases 90 Dubai restaurants, a notable increase from the 69 restaurants featured in the inaugural edition. Furthermore, two Dubai restaurants have secured spots in The World's 50 Best Restaurants List for 2023, while several others are recognised in the MENA's 50 Best Restaurants List. Gault&Millau, a distinguished fine dining critique brand, has also entered Dubai's vibrant food scene, further enriching the gastronomic landscape,” he added.

Nearly 100 hotel establishments open since 2019

As of mid-2023, a total of 810 hotel establishments and 148,689 rooms were available for visitors and residents in Dubai. This is a notable increase from 714 hotel establishments and 118,345 rooms at the end of H1 2019.

“Throughout H1 2023, Dubai's hotels achieved an average occupancy rate of 78 per cent, ranking among the world's highest, with a 2.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in H1 2019. This achievement stands out, particularly given the concurrent growth of hotel establishments by 13 per cent and room capacity by 26 per cent since 2019.”

