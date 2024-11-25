Video: UAE royals attend wedding reception in Abu Dhabi

Photos: X/@ADMediaOffice

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, , attended the wedding reception hosted by Dr Ali Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi for the marriage of his son Rashid to the daughter of Abdullah Khalifa Saifan Al Suwaidi.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Watch video here:

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, were also present.

The UAE royals congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

