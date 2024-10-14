Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon36°C

Video: UAE launches initiative to support Gaza's hearing-impaired

The initiative reflects solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Gaza

Photo: Screengrab from WAM video

Photo: Screengrab from WAM video

A new community initiative has been launched to support and rehabilitate individuals from Gaza who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The initiative, launched by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) in collaboration with Emirates Humanitarian City, seeks to facilitate these individuals' integration into society and support their daily lives.

Watch the video, shared by WAM, here:


The move aligns with the UAE's vision of supporting various categories of People of Determination worldwide. It also reaffirms ZHO's commitment to raising societal awareness about the importance of integrating People of Determination, ensuring their rights, and empowering them to be active and contributing members of their communities.

This initiative reflects solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Gaza, emphasising the vital role of the community in supporting and integrating People of Determination.

