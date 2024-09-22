E-Paper

Video: Two sedans collide due to reckless lane changing; Abu Dhabi Police issues reminder

Using a hard shoulder for overtaking can lead to a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points

Web Desk
Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:34 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:47 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police issued a reminder for motorists, warning them against reckless overtaking and lane changing in the emirate.

Taking to X, the authority shared multiple videos showing the dangers of changing lanes in a manner that goes against the laws.


Vehicles who use the shoulder for overtaking can easily become an obstruction for emergency vehicles. This is a serious violation punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and six black points, according to Article 42 of the federal traffic law.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the first video, a car is seen abruptly changing lanes while swerving past a public transport bus, missing it by close proximity, in what could've resulted in a severe crash.

In the second video, a sedan crashes into another car after recklessly changing its lane, resulting in an accident and severe damage the vehicle's exterior body.

In a third video, a trailer truck can be seen changing lanes over the hard shoulder, as other cars speed by in their allotted lanes. This example shows the hypothetical risk that smaller vehicles are put in when heavy weight vehicles engage in such acts.

Watch the video below:

The authority previously warned motorists of checking their blind spots while lane changing and not to use the hard shoulder to overtake.

Sudden deviation or swerving were among the top five violations that accounted for 71 per cent of total fatalities and 61 per cent of all injuries on UAE roads in 2023.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), there were 352 road fatalities across the country last year, up by 3 per when compared to the 343 deaths registered in 2022, but down by 8 per as against the 381 fatalities recorded in 2021.

