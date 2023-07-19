Video: Turkey President begins official visit to UAE today

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the head of state upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:49 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:51 AM

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, arrived in the UAE on Tuesday evening on an official visit to the country, which begins on Wednesday. He is accompanied by Mrs. Amina Erdogan, wife of the Turkish President.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, the President and the accompanying delegation were received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Also in the reception were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, and a number of senior officials.

