Video: Palestinian farmer in UAE known for zaatar, authentic pickles faces 'uncertain' future as family farm exports reduce

Published: Mon 7 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

A UAE-based Palestinian farmer, who sells premium olives, cheese, and spices grown on his family farm in Jenin is now facing severe challenges due to the ongoing conflict.

Before the war erupted on October 7 last year, he would receive shipments of his farm's produce once a month, amounting to between 400kg and 600kg.

However, the war has made regular exports nearly impossible, with shipments now arriving only every two to three months since the war began. “I received my last batch in August, and with the escalation of the conflict, especially after Hezbollah and Iran's involvement, I fear a prolonged shortage of the produce,” Abu said.

From a visitor to being a resident

Abu used to visit the UAE regularly between 2009 and 2014 to sell his farm's produce in local markets. After making continuous trips, he finally settled in the UAE in 2014 and set up his business in Dubai in 2017, opening a store in Dragon Mart.

“Our farm in Jenin is massive. We grow everything from olives, herbs, and vegetables to rearing cows and goats for milk, which we turn into cheese,” said the Palestinian expat who now lives in Dubai; his brothers and nephews oversee the daily operations on the farm.

“Everything we bring to Dubai is 100 per cent from our farm, ensuring that our customers get the best, fresh products,” he added.

Farming: A family affair

Abu Muhammed’s agricultural roots run deep in his family, stretching back generations in the lands of his hometown. Farming has been the bread and butter of his family long before he was born and each generation has passed down the knowledge of olive cultivation, cheese-making, and herb farming. “Our family farm is not just a business, it’s a part of who we are,” said Abu. “My father taught me how to plant olive trees and care for livestock, and now my brother and nephews are continuing that legacy. We have always relied on the land, and everything we know comes from years of working closely with it.”

“We grow everything naturally, without chemicals, just like our ancestors did. My nephews are continuing the same practices today, with the same dedication to the quality of the soil and the health of our plants and animals,” he added. “Once the produce is harvested, my family collects and does the packaging before exporting it to the UAE.”

Olives production and exporting

“Olives are grown during hot, dry summers and mild winters,” he said. “We start the planting process in January and February, ensuring the olive trees are placed in well-drained soil and receive plenty of sunlight. During their first years, the trees require deep watering to establish strong roots, but once they mature, they become drought-resistant,” Abu added.

The olives are harvested in late fall or early winter, depending on their ripeness. Afterward, the family prepares them for export; some olives are packed in oil, while others are mixed in water. “We take care of the packaging in Palestine and ensure everything is fresh when it arrives in Dubai,” said Abu Muhammed. “The herbs, such as zaatar and sage leaves, are also carefully grown and harvested from our farm in Jenin, providing customers here with authentic Palestinian flavours.”