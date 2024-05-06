Video: Man who stabbed woman to death, set Ajman shop on fire arrested in 10 mins

The allocation by the Sharjah Ruler will be used to stock the library with titles from publishers at the ongoing Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
The Ajman Police arrested a suspect accused of murder and arson on Monday, within 10 minutes after he started a massive fire in a store in the emirate's industrial area.
According to the police, he stabbed an Asian woman to death and seriously injured three others of Asian nationality.
Lieutenant-Colonel Saeed Ali Al Madhani, Deputy Director of the Operations Department at Ajman Police, said that the operations room received a report about the murder of a woman and a fire in a commercial store.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Police teams rushed to the site to find out that the suspect used a sharp weapon to attack the woman and three others who worked at the store. He also set the shop on fire.
As per the authority, civil defence teams extinguished the fire, and the injured were transferred to a hospital.
After primary investigations, the police revealed that the suspect was in an illegal relationship with the victim and there were previous personal disputes between them.
The police said the suspect had confessed to his crimes during interrogation.
ALSO READ:
The allocation by the Sharjah Ruler will be used to stock the library with titles from publishers at the ongoing Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
While everything about the city may scream opulence, residents aren't just blindly spending their hard-earned money
Starting from May 6 until July 31, the newly formed committee will accept requests at the ISKAN Abu Dhabi Centre
The 61-year-old's symptoms were concerning, especially considering her highly active lifestyle, said doctors
The beachfront resort in Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares
The multi-million dollar project is expected to be completed before the end of the year
The event will be a deep dive into the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges confronting the banking and fintech sectors
In latest feat, Pakistan's Naila Kiani climbed world’s fifth highest peak Makalu on Sunday