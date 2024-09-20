E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: Dubai Police arrest driver for speeding at 220kmph on E311

The motorist has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 11:50 AM

Last updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 11:55 AM

A driver was arrested in Dubai for speeding through the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) at 220kmph, police said on Friday.

The motorist was also fined Dh50,000 and his vehicle was impounded, the Dubai Police said.


The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

More to follow

Web Desk

More news from UAE