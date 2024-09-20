Video: Dubai Police arrest driver for speeding at 220kmph on E311

Customers who purchase raffle tickets will automatically enter into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see three winners
A driver was arrested in Dubai for speeding through the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) at 220kmph, police said on Friday.
The motorist was also fined Dh50,000 and his vehicle was impounded, the Dubai Police said.
The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.
