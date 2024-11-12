Video: Dubai motorists caught violating lane discipline to get Dh400 fine, cars impounded

The authority said its smart traffic cameras detected violations by drivers failing to adhere to the mandatory lane
Dubai Police alerted motorists of the hefty fines set in place for those who fail to stick to their mandatory lane while driving.
Violators will be slapped with a fine of Dh400 and have their cars impounded for 14 days, the authority announced. This is as per Article 86 of UAE's Federal Traffic Law of 2017.
The police said its smart traffic cameras detected violations by drivers failing to adhere to the mandatory lane.
It shared a video showing car owners breaking lane discipline rules, posing a risk to themselves as well as other drivers on the road.
In October this year, Dubai Police announced it would be impounding vehicles for up to 30 days for multiple traffic offences. Using mobile phones while driving, tailgating and sudden deviation are among the offences that will lead to the vehicle being confiscated for 30 days.
The federal traffic law specifies fines of between Dh400 and Dh1,000 and four black points for these offences. With this new law amendment, the 30-day impoundment will be an additional penalty in Dubai.
