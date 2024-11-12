Video: Dubai motorists caught violating lane discipline to get Dh400 fine, cars impounded

Dubai Police alerted motorists of the hefty fines set in place for those who fail to stick to their mandatory lane while driving.

Violators will be slapped with a fine of Dh400 and have their cars impounded for 14 days, the authority announced. This is as per Article 86 of UAE's Federal Traffic Law of 2017.

The police said its smart traffic cameras detected violations by drivers failing to adhere to the mandatory lane.

It shared a video showing car owners breaking lane discipline rules, posing a risk to themselves as well as other drivers on the road.