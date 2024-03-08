Video: 3.75 million narcotic tablets seized, 3 arrested in UAE-Kuwait joint operation

Photo: UAE Ministry of Interior/X

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 9:49 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 10:15 PM

UAE and Kuwait authorities arrested three people and seized 3.75 million lyrica tablets in two different operations, the Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

In a joint operation based on the information shared between both the authorities, UAE officials arrested a person in possession of 2.75 million tablets, while authorities in Kuwait nabbed two people in possession of 1 million tablets, at the Kuwait International Airport.

Last month, UAE had helped arrest a fugitive wanted in Kuwait and seized more than 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars.

