Vatican summit praises women's leadership but stops short on women clergy

Pope Francis leads the closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops at Saint Peter's Basilica in The Vatican, on Sunday. REUTERS

Cardinals attend a mass concluding the Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops at St Peter's basilica in The Vatican, on Sunday. AFP

A major Vatican summit of global Catholic leaders ended on Saturday with a call for women to be granted more leadership roles in the Church but stopped short of calling for women to be ordained as clergy.

The gathering, which included cardinals, bishops and lay people from more than 110 countries, also did not take a stand on inclusion of the LGBTQ community, despite discussion that it might call on the Church to be more welcoming.

Pope Francis called the month-long summit, known as a Synod of Bishops, to consider the future of the worldwide Church. It was the second of two gatherings, held a year apart, and featured closed-door discussions among 368 "members" with voting rights, including nearly 60 women.

Advocates for greater roles for women in the Church had hoped the synod might call for women to serve as deacons. In its final text, the synod did not move forward on that possibility, but said "there is no reason or impediment that should prevent women from carrying out leadership roles in the Church".

The question of women deacons, the document said, "remains open" and "discernment needs to continue".

The Catholic Church has an all-male clergy and Pope John Paul II declared it had no authority to ordain women as priests. But church historians say there is evidence that in earlier centuries women served as deacons - ordained ministers who, unlike priests, cannot celebrate the Mass.

Francis, 87, has previously created two Vatican commissions to consider ordaining women as deacons. The issue is one of 10 subjects in the synod's discussions that he has assigned for further study to groups that are to report to him by next June.

The synod's final document, a 52-page text approved by the assembly late Saturday afternoon, also called for lay Catholics to be given a greater voice in the selection of bishops, and apologised several times for the "untold and ongoing" pain suffered by Catholics who were abused by clergy.