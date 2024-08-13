US visa for UAE residents: Expert busts 5 common myths about applications

At times, residents may buy fruits, vegetables and other fresh food items from pick-up vehicles that are meant to transport them
Recently, getting a US visa appointment has become a herculean task for UAE residents as they often have to wait for a year for an appointment. To combat long wait times, some residents have been opting to fly to neighbouring GCC countries to apply for a US visa as they get appointments within weeks and months.
As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, a UAE resident received a US visa within 7 days through a US mission in Saudi Arabia.
There are different types of visas that UAE residents can apply for, they are: tourism and visit, study and exchange, business, and employment.
Some common misconceptions about the US visa may hinder one's application process. Begaim Kadyrbekova, chief US visa specialist at The Visa Services, shares five such myths and case studies. She explained that if these myths are tackled properly and professionally, it enhances the applicant’s chances of getting a US visa.
Kadyrbekova said it is important to understand that no document, not even an I-20 form, can guarantee a visa as the process is unpredictable, and it's best to be prepared for any outcome.
“During an interview, the officer often asks only for your passport and doesn't inquire about any other documents. There have been rare instances where they asked for a bank statement or a letter from your employer, but these are exceptions. Even if an applicant comes to the interview with a large stack of documents and offers to show them to the officer, they will most likely refuse. Moreover, they really dislike and get annoyed when you insist on this. If they need any documents, they will tell you themselves. Therefore, while having the standard package of documents with you is important, it doesn't guarantee visa approval,” Kadyrbekova told Khaleej Times.
“Many people mistakenly assume that if a US university sends an I-20 form for a student visa application, the visa is guaranteed,” she added.
She further explained that if the relatives are distant and the applicant doesn't maintain contact with them or plan to visit them, then there is no need to include the relatives in the application.
“One of our clients recently underwent a visa interview. While she has a distant relative on her grandfather's side residing in the US, they have limited contact. The client expressed interest in attending the relative’s wedding if her visa application is successful. However, as the primary purpose of her trip was different, we opted not to include this detail in her application. Her visa was approved.”
Kadyrbekova suggests that applicants don't need to mention on the application if they’ve entered the Green Card Lottery before. Anyone can enter, and it's not the same as filing an immigration petition.
Citing an example, she said a client who participated in the Green Card lottery applied for a US visa and subsequently went for an interview. “During the interview, the officer asked if he had applied before. The client responded affirmatively and was then asked, 'Why?' He answered that he had decided to apply for the first time (which was true) because a family member had decided to try their luck and simply participate in the lottery, registering all family members.
“We were prepared for this question, as the client was very nervous. I advised him to present it lightly and simply, saying something like, 'If I don't win, I won't be upset. If I do win, well, I guess I was lucky. Who would have thought?' This helped to convince the officer that the applicant had no serious intentions of immigrating,” she added.
Under a student visa, international students in the US rely on their I-20 form. If they leave the US and cannot re-enter before their visa expires, they must renew their student visa.
The chief US visa specialist at The Visa Services explained that if a student remains in the US continuously, and his/her visa expires. In that case, he/she can maintain his/her legal status if he/she receives an updated I-20 at the end of each semester, which typically involves passing exams and paying tuition fees.
“One of my clients received a 1-year US student visa and enrolled in a 4-year bachelor's programme. She successfully completed the first year. By the time she started her second year, her student visa had already expired, but she had not left the US. After completing the fall semester of her second year, she decided to return to her home country to visit her family during winter break. She could not return to the US as her student visa had expired. Therefore, we reapplied for a student visa on her behalf, using an updated I-20 form signed by the university. This updated I-20 proved that the student was still enrolled and met all academic and financial requirements. As a result, her visa was approved, and the student was able to return to the US for the start of the new semester,” she added.
Begaim Kadyrbekova termed it a common misconception that certain demographics, like young, unmarried women, are more likely to be denied visas. However, consular officers evaluate each application based on individual circumstances, such as the purpose of the visit, financial stability, ties to the home country, and intent to return.
“A common strategy to enhance visa application success involves highlighting the applicant’s travel plans with a friend who already holds a valid visa for the desired destination. This approach effectively demonstrates the applicant's intent for a temporary visit rather than permanent residency. By showcasing the applicant's strong ties to the UAE, such as employment, we reinforce the likelihood of their return after the trip,” she said.
