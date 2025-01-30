Plane crash in US: UAE expresses solidarity, offers condolences

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River on Thursday, in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: AFP

The UAE has offered its sincere condolences over the deaths in a collision between a military helicopter and a civilian passenger plane in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

There are likely no survivors in the collision after both the plane and helicopter crashed into the Potomac river. There were 64 passengers in the plane; a US Army official said the helicopter was carrying three soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE expressed its solidarity with the US and also offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the country, its people, and to the families of the victims of this painful tragedy.