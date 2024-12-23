US missions in UAE to close for 2 days

Normal business hours will resume on Thursday, December 26
The US missions in UAE will be closed for 2 days in observance of Christmas, according to the official handle on X.
The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and US Consulate General in Dubai will be closed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.
Normal business hours will resume on Thursday, December 26, the US missions announced.
The US missions in UAE serve as a gateway for US citizens to take part in important events and decisions back home. Last month, American expats in UAE voted for the presidential elections through the missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
