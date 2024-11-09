US missions in UAE to be closed on November 11

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The US embassy in Abu Dhabi, and the US Consulate General Dubai will be closed on Monday, November 11, according to a social media post.

The closure is in lieu of Veterans Day, honouring US military members who "made the ultimate sacrifice," the US mission to UAE said on X. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, November 12, it added.

The US missions in UAE serve as a gateway for US citizens to take part in important events and decisions back home. Recently, American expats in UAE voted for the presidential elections through the missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.