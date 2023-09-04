US embassy, consulate in UAE to be closed today

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 11:17 AM

The US embassy and consulate in the country will be closed today, their official X account has said in a tweet.

This is on the occasion of Labour Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday in September, annually.

In the tweet, the authority said: "Embassy Abu Dhabi & Consulate Dubai will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of the Labour Day holiday. The US celebrates Labour Day every year on the first Monday in September. The day reminds Americans of the importance of workers’ rights & offers them a day of well-earned rest."

