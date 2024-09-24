E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US designates UAE as a second major defence partner after India

President Sheikh Mohamed and Joe Biden emphasised plans to deepen cooperation on space exploration, clean energy and artificial intelligence

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 8:29 AM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 8:31 AM

President Joe Biden recognised the UAE as a major defence partner of the US on Monday after talks with its President on topics that included the war in Gaza and growing Middle East instability.

The US designation - India is the only other country to have been designated as such - allows for close military cooperation through joint training, exercises and other collaborative efforts.


Biden and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed called for "urgent, unhindered" humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and shared their commitment to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in a statement after their meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Biden said he had been briefed on the latest developments between Israel and Lebanon, where Lebanese officials said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 492 people on Monday.

"My team is in constant contact with their counterparts, and we're working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely," he said.

Their joint statement stressed that there was no military solution to Sudan war, which has triggered the world's largest displacement crisis.

They also underscored plans to deepen cooperation on space exploration, clean energy and artificial intelligence, where the UAE has launched ambitious plans drawing interest from US geopolitical rival China.

Vice President Kamala Harris met separately with the UAE leader, but the talks were closed to press.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE