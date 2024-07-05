Up to Dh3,000 fine: UAE residents take precautions for 'dirty cars' during summer vacation

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Residents who are going for a long summer vacation are not only making sure they leave their homes secure, but are also taking measures to ensure their cars are kept clean and tidy.

Some of them were previously fined for leaving their cars looking grimy in public parking lots while they were away on vacation. They are now taking proactive steps so they will not be penalised again and can enjoy their holidays worry-free.

One among them is Sharjah resident Hadi Amani, who will be going home to Shiraz, Iran, for 20 days for summer vacation. He told Khaleej Times: “I am hiring a cleaner to maintain my vehicle while I am away. It's not only about avoiding fines, but I always want to just keep my car tidy.”

Dubai resident Abdul Rahman Eltahir, who lives in Al Nahda, meanwhile, did not want a repeat of what happened to him last time he went for his summer vacation. “I was surprised when I returned to Dubai, I got a fine of Dh500 for not keeping my car clean. I parked my car near my house and there was no one to take care of it,” added the Egyptian expat, who works at an automobile company.

“Now, before travelling, I will leave my car at the office and give the key to one of my colleagues. The parking is indoors and my car will not collect dust while I’m away,” he added.

In Abu Dhabi, Mohd AbuSalem, a Jordanian residing on Hamdan Street, has enlisted the help of his brother, Ahmed, to clean his car once a week. He said: “A friend of mine, who was away for a month, was fined Dh3,000 last year for having a dirty car. I’m not taking any chances so I’ve asked by brother to take care of my car while I’m away.”

Crackdown on 'dirty cars'

Last year, authorities in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, ramped up inspections to clear parking lots and public places of abandoned cars. Some residents who just returned from long holidays were surprised to receive a Dh3,000 fine.

Municipal officials said rules must be followed to prevent health hazards and “not tarnish the aesthetic appearance of the city” and owners are required to maintain cleanliness of their cars

The policy in Dubai against dirty cars has been enforced since July 2019. According to the Dubai Municipality, residents will be issued a Dh500 fine if they leave their vehicle parked in public parking spaces, unwashed for a long period of time.

There are inspectors who look after abandoned vehicles. Once an unkempt car is identified, a notice will be placed on the vehicle’s windshield and the owner is given up to 15 days grace period to clean the car, lest it will be impounded by authorities.

Back in 2021, Sharjah Municipality impounded a total of 3,911 'abandoned cars' across the emirate in the first six months of the year alone.

‘Keep your vehicle in top shape’