Up to Dh3 million fine in UAE: Authority issues reminder about penalty for data infringement

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 4:49 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 5:35 PM

The Public Prosecution in the UAE has issued a reminder about the penalty for violating a law regarding cybercrimes.

The authority said that the punishment for "infringement of data pertaining to financial, commercial, or economic institutions" is a prison sentence of 5 years or above, and a fine amount ranging from Dh500,000 to Dh3 million.

According to Article 8 of Federal Decree Law no. 34 of 2021, on combatting rumours and cybercrimes, data infringement penalties apply to anyone who "obtains, acquires, modifies, destroys, divulges, makes available, cancels, deletes, amends, reproduces, publishes or republishes any confidential information or data pertaining to a financial, commercial, or economic institution using information technology or information technology means."

